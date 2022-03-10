eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,155,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,641,703 shares.The stock last traded at $52.78 and had previously closed at $53.06.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

