Ebix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the typical volume of 934 call options.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of EBIX stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,324. Ebix has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ebix (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.