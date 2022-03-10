eBoost Trading Down 47.6% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $399,778.09 and approximately $32.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00261657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

