Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,937. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $3,873,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

