Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

