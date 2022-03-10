Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

