Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,247 shares of company stock worth $24,553,193 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,483. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

