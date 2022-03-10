Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.25 ($17.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ECM stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,074.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,115.67.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

