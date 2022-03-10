Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $92.81 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and $157,119.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,900,070 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

