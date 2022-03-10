Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 26,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

