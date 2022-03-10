Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 26,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
