Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.52. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,923 shares trading hands.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

