Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 635.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 219.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439,185 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,294. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

