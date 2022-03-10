Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

