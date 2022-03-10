Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,682. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.