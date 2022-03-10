Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 14,421 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Microchip Technology by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 56,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,294. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.