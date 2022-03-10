Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 22,138 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 3,801,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.