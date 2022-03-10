Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 3,144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,465. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

