Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

