Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,327 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Black Knight makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $57.18. 1,672,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,494. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

