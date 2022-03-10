Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Man Group plc raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 192.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.85. The stock had a trading volume of 302,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average is $242.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.