Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,760. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.