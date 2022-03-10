Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 839,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,127. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

