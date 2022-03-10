Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Southern by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,656,000 after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,907. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

