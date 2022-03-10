Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.