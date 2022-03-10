Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Boston Scientific makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 9,237,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,509. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

