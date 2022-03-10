Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $100.14.

