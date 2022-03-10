Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Humana comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

HUM stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.30. 828,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.78. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

