Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

MCD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.00. 5,443,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $211.42 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

