Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.