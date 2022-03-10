Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,781 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $89.47. 1,352,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,660. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

