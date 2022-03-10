Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Fiserv makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $121,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.05. 2,764,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

