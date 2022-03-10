Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Lithia Motors accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

LAD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.64. 180,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.09. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

