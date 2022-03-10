Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,849. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
