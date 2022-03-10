Elrond 1-Day Volume Tops $315.83 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $145.04 or 0.00373638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $315.83 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00187020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,628,035 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

