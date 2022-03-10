Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 24,200 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,200 shares of company stock worth $108,506. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

