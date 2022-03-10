Embark Technology (EMBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,427,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

