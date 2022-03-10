Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ERJ stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 146,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 562,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Embraer by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 536,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

