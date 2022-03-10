Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,545.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $33,545.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.