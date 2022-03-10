Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

