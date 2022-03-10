Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

