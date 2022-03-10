Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.04. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

