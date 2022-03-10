Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.21.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.63 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 31.03 and its 200 day moving average is 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.