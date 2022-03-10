Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EFOI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

