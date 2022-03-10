Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EFOI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
