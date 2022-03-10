Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 7.1%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 8,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Engine Media (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

