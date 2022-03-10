Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ENI has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of E traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 914,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,685. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

