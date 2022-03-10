Enigma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,160.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $456,792.68 and $182,160.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00252529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032418 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00570747 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.