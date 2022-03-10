EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

