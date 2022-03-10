Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Enochian Biosciences worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Enochian Biosciences news, Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

