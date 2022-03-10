Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

