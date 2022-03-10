Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

ENV stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

